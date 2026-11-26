India A started their innings on a high note, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, hitting four fours and three sixes in his 27-ball 40.

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi added 80 runs.

However, after the latter's dismissal in the eighth over to seamer Janith Liyanage's short ball, India A saw Abhishek and Varma add 79 runs for the second wicket before the former was dismissed in the 22nd over.

It was a crucial knock from Abhishek's blade as he showcased his credentials.