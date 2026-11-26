Abhishek Sharma slams his 10th List A half-century: Key stats
What's the story
In the first semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, India A posted a total of 317 runs against Sri Lanka A. The match in Doha saw opener Abhishek Sharma be the star performer for India A, scoring a quickfire 78 off just 63 balls. He hit 11 fours and a six during his innings. Captain Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed also contributed with their fifties, scoring 53 and an unbeaten 54 respectively.
Match details
Abhishek shines for India A
India A started their innings on a high note, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, hitting four fours and three sixes in his 27-ball 40.
Abhishek and Sooryavanshi added 80 runs.
However, after the latter's dismissal in the eighth over to seamer Janith Liyanage's short ball, India A saw Abhishek and Varma add 79 runs for the second wicket before the former was dismissed in the 22nd over.
It was a crucial knock from Abhishek's blade as he showcased his credentials.
Numbers
14th 50-plus score for Abhishek in 50 overs cricket
Abhishek has raced to a tally of 2,365 runs from from 73 List A games at an average of around 34.
He clocked his 10th List A fifty (100s: 4).
Interestingly, this was Abhishek's 2nd fifty of the ongoing tournament.
He had also hit a 70-run knock versus Pakistan A recently.
His scores in the tournament read: 1, 70, 12 and 78.