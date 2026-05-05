Abhishek Sharma averages 55.42 vs Punjab Kings in IPL: Stats 

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Punjab Kings in match number 49 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The clash is scheduled for May 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH come into this game after a five-match winning streak was halted by Kolkata Knight Riders. Eyes will be on their dashing opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been among the runs this season. On this note, let's dissect his numbers against PBKS.

Stats Best average against the team As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek has returned with 388 runs across nine IPL matches against PBKS. His average of 55.42 is the best among batters with at least 300 runs against the Mohali-based franchise. Abhishek also happens to be the only player with a 200-plus strike rate in this regard (206.38). The SRH opener has tallied two fifties and a hundred against PBKS.

Feat The historic 141* in 2025 IPL 2025 saw Abhishek become the first Indian batter to cross the 140-run mark in an IPL game. The latter slammed a blistering 55-ball 141 to help SRH stun PBKS in Hyderabad. This continues to be the fourth-highest individual score in IPL history and the second-highest against PBKS. Abhishek hit 14 fours and 10 sixes that day, striking at 256.36. Thanks to his efforts, the Orange Army chased down PBKS's score of 245/6 in just 18.3 overs.

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