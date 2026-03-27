Has Abhishek Sharma aced the RCB challenge in IPL? Stats 

The highly-anticipated IPL 2026 season will kick off with a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is scheduled for tomorrow at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Abhishek Sharma, one of the most dangerous T20 openers going around, is one of the players to watch out for this fixture. On this note, let's decode his numbers against RCB.

Numbers An average of 25.66 Abhishek has not really had the best of times against RCB in IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw has scored 231 runs across 10 games at the venue with an average of 25.66. His strike rate, however, is a stunning 171.11 in this regard. The SRH star is still searching for his maiden fifty against the Challengers. His best score against them reads 47 at Brabourne Stadium (2022).

Information Guilty of throwing away starts Abhishek has been guilty of throwing away his starts against the 2025 IPL champions. Though he has not crossed the 50-run mark even once against them, the southpaw has five scores of 30-plus against the team.

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