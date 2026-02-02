AC Milan have pulled out of the race to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jean-Philippe Mateta's move to AC Milan falls through: Here's why

By Rajdeep Saha 08:43 pm Feb 02, 202608:43 pm

What's the story

AC Milan have pulled out of the race to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as per several reports. This was after a double session of medical tests on Monday. There were issues with his medical. The decision leaves Juventus as a possible suitor for the 28-year-old in the closing hours of the mid-season transfer window, as per Sky Sports News. Earlier in this window, Juventus had shown interest in Mateta but failed to reach an agreement with Palace over a potential deal.