Jean-Philippe Mateta's move to AC Milan falls through: Here's why
What's the story
AC Milan have pulled out of the race to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as per several reports. This was after a double session of medical tests on Monday. There were issues with his medical. The decision leaves Juventus as a possible suitor for the 28-year-old in the closing hours of the mid-season transfer window, as per Sky Sports News. Earlier in this window, Juventus had shown interest in Mateta but failed to reach an agreement with Palace over a potential deal.
Transfer aspirations
Mateta was keen on Milan move
Mateta, who was left out of Crystal Palace's squad for a recent trip to Nottingham Forest, was keen on the move to AC Milan. However, the transfer was delayed as Palace searched for a replacement. The club had also agreed to pay a guaranteed £43 million plus £5 million in add-ons for Wolves's Jorgen Strand Larsen as Mateta's potential successor.
New signing
Strand Larsen set to arrive at Selhurst Park
Strand Larsen has already passed his medical with Crystal Palace ahead of the £48 million transfer. The club is now in the process of finalizing the paperwork for this deal. This move comes as part of a busy transfer window for the South London club, which is set to break its transfer record twice in this period after signing Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur.