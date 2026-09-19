Inaugural Women's Andhra Premier League set to get underway: Details
What's the story
The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the launch of the Women's Andhra Premier League (WAPL), a franchise-based tournament similar to the men's Andhra Premier League (APL). The inaugural season of this four-team league will kick off on September 19 and conclude on September 27. All matches will be played in Mangalagiri, marking a major step in promoting women's cricket in India.
Player confidence
Expansion to 6 teams next year
ACA president Kesineni Sivanath expressed confidence in the player pool for the new league.
He said, "Yes, we have the player pool. The Women's World Cup was also held in Andhra, and since then, a lot of players have shown interest."
He added that they hope to expand to six teams by next year.
Empowerment initiative
Commitment to women's empowerment through sports
Sivanath also emphasized the ACA's commitment to women's empowerment through sports.
He said, "With the Andhra Women's Premier League, we want to enhance women's empowerment. We want to start the Women's Premier League equally like the men's Premier League."
The association has already conducted women's league matches over the last two years and is now converting it into a franchise-based league.
Popularity expectations
Awareness programs ahead of league's launch
Sivanath is hopeful that the WAPL will be as popular as its male counterpart. He said, "We're confident the women's league will also become popular like the men's league. We want to encourage them."
The ACA has already conducted awareness programs ahead of the league's launch, including an all-woman bike ride from Vijayawada to Mangalagiri with around 100 participants supporting women cricketers.
Legendary support
Mithali Raj's backing for WAPL
The driving force behind the WAPL is former India cricketer Mithali Raj, a legend in her own right.
Sivanath is hopeful that the league will witness a record turnout, just like the men's league.
He said, "We used to get 15,000 to 20,000 people for all the men's matches, and we are confident the same kind of turnout will be there for the women's matches too."