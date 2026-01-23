Milne ruled out of T20 World Cup, Jamieson named replacement 

New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the upcoming 2026 ICC T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. The injury was sustained during his first over for Sunrisers Eastern Cape against MI Cape Town in the SA20 tournament. Scans have revealed the extent of the tear, and based on that, the decision was made that he would not be able to participate in the upcoming event.

Player stats Milne's performance and recovery wishes During the SA20 tournament, Milne had a stellar performance with 11 wickets at an average of 16.27 and an economy rate of 7.61. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Milne's injury, saying, "We're all gutted for Adam." He added that the fast bowler had worked hard to prepare for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Replacement announcement Kyle Jamieson replaces Milne in T20 World Cup squad Kyle Jamieson, who is currently part of the team playing against India, has been named as Milne's replacement for the T20 World Cup. The change was made as squads can be freely amended until January 31, after which replacements need ICC approval. Walter welcomed Jamieson's inclusion into the squad saying he is an integral member of their pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour.

Advertisement