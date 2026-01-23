Milne ruled out of T20 World Cup, Jamieson named replacement
What's the story
New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the upcoming 2026 ICC T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. The injury was sustained during his first over for Sunrisers Eastern Cape against MI Cape Town in the SA20 tournament. Scans have revealed the extent of the tear, and based on that, the decision was made that he would not be able to participate in the upcoming event.
Player stats
Milne's performance and recovery wishes
During the SA20 tournament, Milne had a stellar performance with 11 wickets at an average of 16.27 and an economy rate of 7.61. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Milne's injury, saying, "We're all gutted for Adam." He added that the fast bowler had worked hard to prepare for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Replacement announcement
Kyle Jamieson replaces Milne in T20 World Cup squad
Kyle Jamieson, who is currently part of the team playing against India, has been named as Milne's replacement for the T20 World Cup. The change was made as squads can be freely amended until January 31, after which replacements need ICC approval. Walter welcomed Jamieson's inclusion into the squad saying he is an integral member of their pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour.
Player comeback
Jamieson's return to international cricket and upcoming matches
Jamieson made his return to international cricket late last year after a back injury. He had taken a career-best 4 41 in the first ODI against India earlier this month. In T20Is, he owns 23 wickets from 24 games at a high economy of 9.40. New Zealand have also announced that Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson may take brief periods of paternity leave during the T20 World Cup. A further traveling reserve will be added to the squad before their tournament begins.