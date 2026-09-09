BBL 2026-27: Adam Zampa signs with Hobart Hurricanes

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Zampa expressed his eagerness to join the Hurricanes, saying it's a strong squad that has enjoyed plenty of success in recent seasons.

He also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Nath Ellis and how he was looking forward to linking up with him at the Hurricanes.

"There's a lot of quality in the group and hopefully I can come in, play my role and help the team have another successful season," said Zampa.