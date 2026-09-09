BBL 2026-27: Adam Zampa signs with Hobart Hurricanes
What's the story
Australia's leading T20I wicket-taker Adam Zampa has signed with Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season. The spinner joins from Melbourne Renegades via the league's free-agent market. The move will add to an already strong bowling attack at the Hurricanes over the next two seasons. Zampa currently has 138 wickets in Australia's premier T20 league.
Team dynamics
Strong squad
Speaking to cricket.com.au, Zampa expressed his eagerness to join the Hurricanes, saying it's a strong squad that has enjoyed plenty of success in recent seasons.
He also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Nath Ellis and how he was looking forward to linking up with him at the Hurricanes.
"There's a lot of quality in the group and hopefully I can come in, play my role and help the team have another successful season," said Zampa.
Career highlights
Impressive BBL record
Zampa has an impressive BBL record, having taken 138 wickets in 121 appearances at an average of 23.42. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.28 and a five-wicket haul (5/17).
The upcoming season will be his fifth with a different franchise after stints with Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, and Melbourne Renegades.
Management reaction
Cricket Tasmania GM welcomes Zampa's addition
Cricket Tasmania General Manager of High Performance, Salliann Beams, welcomed Zampa's addition to the Hurricanes.
"Adam was arguably the biggest name available on the market, and we're thrilled that he has chosen to join the Hurricanes," she said.
Beams further emphasized Zampa's experience and skillset as an addition to their already outstanding bowling group led by Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, and Billy Stanlake.
Strategic advantage
Management excited for upcoming season
Beams also highlighted Zampa's deep understanding of the BBL and how he has shown throughout his career that he can have an impact in crucial moments.
"To be able to add a player of his quality to the group is a significant result for the Hurricanes," she said.
The management is excited to see what Zampa will bring to their team in the upcoming season.