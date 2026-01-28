West Ham United sign Fulham's Adama Traore: Decoding his stats

West Ham United have signed winger Adama Traore from Fulham in a deal worth up to £2 million, as per BBC Sport. The 30-year-old player will be reuniting with Nuno Espirito Santo, his former manager at Wolves. The transfer, which is initially worth £1 million and could go up to £2 million with add-ons, runs until the end of this season with an option for another year.

Player profile Traore's journey and aspirations at West Ham A capped eight times by Spain, Traore started only one Premier League match for Fulham this season. He was absent in their recent 2-1 victory against Brighton. Speaking about his new journey, Traore said he is "so happy to be here" and wants to help the team as much as possible. He added that his mentality is always to improve as a player and contribute toward the team's success.

Career path Traore's career trajectory and West Ham's transfer activity Traore started his career at Barcelona before moving to Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, and Wolves. He joined Fulham in 2023 on a free transfer. Meanwhile, West Ham have been active in the January transfer window, signing forwards Pablo Felipe from Gil Vicente for £20 million and Taty Castellanos from Lazio for £25.2 million. The club is also negotiating the sale of midfielder Lucas Paqueta to Flamengo after selling Guido Rodriguez to Valencia and Luis Guilherme to Sporting.

Traore A look at Traore's career stats After making four appearances for Barcelona, Traore was bought by Aston Villa in the summer of 2015. He made just 15 appearances that season, scoring once. He played one more game for Villa next season before being offloaded to Middlesbrough. Across two seasons, he made 71 appeaeances, scoring five times. Traore made 194 appearances for Wolves next, scoring 14 goals. In the 2nd half of 2021-22 season, he was loaned to Barcelona. He made 17 appearances. For Fulham, he scored 4 times in 78 appearances.

