T20 World Cup warm-up: Afghanistan seal comfortable win against Scotland

Afghanistan secured a comfortable 61-run victory over Scotland in their T20 World Cup warm-up match in Bengaluru. The win was largely due to Darwish Rasooli's explosive 84 off just 46 balls, Mohammad Nabi's all-round performance, and Azmatullah Omarzai's economical bowling. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a total of 184/6 in their allotted overs. In reply, Scotland crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 123 runs.

Key players Rasooli, Nabi power Afghanistan Despite early wickets from Scotland's fast bowlers Jack Jarvis and Mark Watt, Rasooli and opener Ibrahim Zadran steadied the ship with an 82-run partnership for the third wicket. Though Zadran and Omarzai fell quickly after their stand, Nabi's quickfire 34 off just 16 balls gave Afghanistan a late innings boost. Rasooli's innings was studded with seven fours and five sixes before he retired out at his score of 84.

Batting woes Scotland collapse under pressure Scotland's chase of the target never got going as they lost their first wicket, George Munsey, in the fifth over to Omarzai. The next four wickets fell for a mere 26 runs, with Rashid Khan dismissing Brandon McMullen and Ziaur Rahman sending Michael Jones back to the pavilion. Nabi then struck twice in quick succession, removing Scotland captain Richie Berrington and Finlay McCreath for just eight runs each.

