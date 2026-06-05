These player battles can headline India vs Afghanistan one-off Test

India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, starting Saturday. This is the first time these two teams are meeting in Test cricket after eight long years. The match doesn't come under the World Test Championship cycle, but it gives both sides an opportunity to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience. Here we look at the key player battles that can headline this game.

# Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Ziaur Rahman Dashing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 2,511 Test runs at an average of nearly 50, has been India's most consistent Test batter in recent years. However, Afghanistan's young pacer Ziaur Rahman can challenge him with the new ball. Despite having played just one Test so far and taking seven wickets in it, Rahman's pace and control could trouble Jaiswal on the New Chandigarh pitch.

#2 Mohammed Siraj vs Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another explosive top-order batter who will feature in this contest. Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj can give him a hard time with the new ball. Notably, Gurbaz has played just a couple of Tests, against Ireland and Zimbabwe. Hence, the upcoming game would present him with his greatest red-ball challenge. Siraj, known for his pace and reverse swing, averages a fine 28.63 in Asia (41 wickets).

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#3 Qais Ahmad vs Rishabh Pant India's explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is eyeing redemption, having been sacked as the vice-captain of the Test team. However, his Test record is still staggering, to say the least. As Pant is likely to bat at five, he might take on leg-spinner Qais Ahmad. Ahmad, who has taken three wickets in two Tests so far, could find himself under pressure from Pant's aggressive batting style against spinners. Notably, Pant has an average of 49.47 and a strike rate of 87.55 against spinners (Tests).

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