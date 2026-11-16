2nd Test, Day 4: Afghanistan need 275 runs against Zimbabwe
What's the story
Afghanistan lost five wickets while chasing 418 against Zimbabwe in the 2nd Test in Sharjah. Zimbabwe extended their lead before the final session on Day 4. Graeme Cremer and Blessing Muzarabani scored late half-centuries, forming a 90-run stand for the ninth wicket. Meanwhile, the Afghans were 143/5 (44 overs) before stumps. The action to into the final day, with Afghanistan requiring 275 more runs.
Summary
Zimbabwe give Afghanistan a mammoth target
Zimbabwe ended Day 3 at 169/7, leading by 291 runs in the second innings. Losing Tafadzwa Tsiga, they were 177/8 the following morning.
Cremer and Muzarabani joined forces thereafter, adding 90 off 191 balls. The duo took Zimbabwe past 260 before Naseer Khan Maroofkhil dismissed Muzarabani for 59 (93).
While Zimbabwe declared at 295/9, Cremer returned unbeaten for 50 (125).
Numbers
A look at their numbers
Cremer, who took three wickets in the first innings, recorded his second 50-plus score in Tests. His tally includes a ton.
In 21 Tests (41 innings), Cremer has raced to 631 runs at 18.55.
Meanwhile, Muzarabani slammed his maiden Test century. He has raced to 361 runs from 36 innings at 13.37.
The speedster took three wickets in the first innings.
Information
What about Afghan bowlers?
Mohammad Saleem Safi was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers, taking 3/78 from his 21 overs. Yamin Ahmadzai, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, and Ziaur Rahman Sharifi scalped two wickets each.
Chase
How the chase started
In the chase, Afghanistan were two down before the 10th over and were eventually reduced to 90/4. Ikram Alikhil (20*) and Afsar Zazai (20*) returned unbeaten, having added a 37-run stand for the sixth wicket. Brad Evans has taken two wickets so far.