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Home / News / Sports News / Afghan cyclist wins Asian Games silver while disguised as man
Afghan cyclist wins Asian Games silver while disguised as man
The 23-year-old athlete achieved the feat in the women's road race

Afghan cyclist wins Asian Games silver while disguised as man

By Gaurav Tripathi
Sep 22, 2026
04:12 pm
What's the story

Fariba Hashimi, an Afghan cyclist who disguised herself as a man to pursue her sporting dreams, has won a silver medal at the Asian Games. The 23-year-old athlete achieved the feat in the women's road race near Nagoya, Japan. Hashimi's victory is not just a personal achievement but also a symbol of hope for many women in Afghanistan, where their rights have been severely restricted under Taliban rule since 2021.

Journey

Hashimi's journey from Afghanistan to Italy

Hashimi began her cycling career as a teenager in Afghanistan, where she faced stone pelting and had to train disguised as a man.

She fled her home country after the Taliban took power in 2021.

With help from Italian former world champion Alessandra Cappellotto, Hashimi moved to Italy, where she now lives and trains for competitions.

Resilience

Hashimi hopes her achievement will inspire other women

Hashimi described her silver medal as "something special" and a testament to the resilience of Afghan women.

She said, "This silver medal can show a lot of resilience from Afghan women, and I'm really happy."

The athlete hopes her achievement will inspire other women in Afghanistan to pursue their dreams without fear.

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Aspirations

Hashimi and sister Yulduz eye LA Olympics

Hashimi and her sister Yulduz, also a professional cyclist, had represented Afghanistan at the Paris Olympics two years ago.

Now, they are looking forward to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"I never want to give up and hopefully we can see [what can happen] again in Los Angeles," she said.

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