Afghan cyclist wins Asian Games silver while disguised as man
What's the story
Fariba Hashimi, an Afghan cyclist who disguised herself as a man to pursue her sporting dreams, has won a silver medal at the Asian Games. The 23-year-old athlete achieved the feat in the women's road race near Nagoya, Japan. Hashimi's victory is not just a personal achievement but also a symbol of hope for many women in Afghanistan, where their rights have been severely restricted under Taliban rule since 2021.
Journey
Hashimi's journey from Afghanistan to Italy
Hashimi began her cycling career as a teenager in Afghanistan, where she faced stone pelting and had to train disguised as a man.
She fled her home country after the Taliban took power in 2021.
With help from Italian former world champion Alessandra Cappellotto, Hashimi moved to Italy, where she now lives and trains for competitions.
Resilience
Hashimi hopes her achievement will inspire other women
Hashimi described her silver medal as "something special" and a testament to the resilience of Afghan women.
She said, "This silver medal can show a lot of resilience from Afghan women, and I'm really happy."
The athlete hopes her achievement will inspire other women in Afghanistan to pursue their dreams without fear.
Aspirations
Hashimi and sister Yulduz eye LA Olympics
Hashimi and her sister Yulduz, also a professional cyclist, had represented Afghanistan at the Paris Olympics two years ago.
Now, they are looking forward to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
"I never want to give up and hopefully we can see [what can happen] again in Los Angeles," she said.