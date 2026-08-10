Afghanistan on verge of qualifying for ODI World Cup: Details
What's the story
Team Afghanistan is on the verge of qualifying for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The team needs just one more win to secure a spot in the tournament. This comes after their convincing victory over Ireland in the second ODI of their five-match series. The third game of the series, which will take place on Monday, can see the Afghan side seal their position. Notably, the top-eight ODI teams as of September 2026 will qualify directly for the World Cup, making Afghanistan's position crucial.
Match highlights
Zadran's steady knock and Shahidi's blitzkrieg power Afghanistan
In the second ODI, Ibrahim Zadran scored a steady 84 while Hasmatullah Shahidi, batting at No. 7 for the first time in his career, scored an unbeaten 36 off just 21 balls.
Their efforts meant Afghanistan scored 299/8 in 47 overs. In response, Rashid Khan's 6/34 floored Ireland (207/10).
Notably, the game was affected by rain, resulting in a shortened affair.
Game analysis
Ireland let go of golden opportunities
Ireland, who are 0-1 down in the five-match series, let go of two golden opportunities in the second match.
They conceded 95 runs in the last 11 overs with the ball and then lost seven wickets for just 63 runs while chasing a target of 156 runs.
Notably, Ireland's hopes of qualifying directly for the 2027 World Cup were dashed after their first match against Afghanistan was washed out.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs of Ireland and Afghanistan for 3rd ODI
Ireland probable XI: Paul Stirling (captain), Andy Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben Calitz, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Jai Moondra, Byron McDonough.
Afghanistan probable XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah (captain), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
West Indies
West Indies miss out on direct qualification
Afghanistan's win in the aforementioned second ODI also sealed West Indies' fate in the direct qualification race for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The Men in Maroon, who have been officially eliminated, will now have to take the long road to the tournament through the qualifiers.
Notably, the 2027 World Cup will be staged across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October to November, with matches spread across 12 venues.