Afghanistan on verge of qualifying for ODI World Cup: Details 

Ireland, who are 0-1 down in the five-match series, let go of two golden opportunities in the second match.

They conceded 95 runs in the last 11 overs with the ball and then lost seven wickets for just 63 runs while chasing a target of 156 runs.

Notably, Ireland's hopes of qualifying directly for the 2027 World Cup were dashed after their first match against Afghanistan was washed out.