Afghanistan started day five at 143/5, chasing a target of 418 runs.

Batting at eight, Maroofkhil scored an unbeaten 101 off 242 balls, hitting 10 fours in the process.

No other debutant has even touched the 80-run mark while batting at eight or lower in the fourth innings of his debut Test, as per Cricinfo.

Maroofkhil also became the third Afghan debutant after Rahmanullah and Ismat Alam with a Test hundred.

Having scored 111 against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, Sediqullah Atal is the only other Afghanistan batter with a fourth-innings hundred.