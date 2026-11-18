Afghanistan's Maroofkhil's all-round heroics on Test debut script history
What's the story
Zimbabwe defeated Afghanistan by 57 runs in the second Test in Sharjah, to clinch the two-match series 1-0. The match ended with 3.4 overs to spare on the last day after Graeme Cremer dismissed No. 11 Ziaur Rahman Sharifi. Despite the loss, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, aged just 20, put up an extraordinary debut performance for Afghanistan. He scored a fourth-innings century besides taking a seven-wicket haul earlier in the game. Here we look at the records he set on debut.
Match details
Maroofkhil's record-breaking ton on Day 5
Afghanistan started day five at 143/5, chasing a target of 418 runs.
Batting at eight, Maroofkhil scored an unbeaten 101 off 242 balls, hitting 10 fours in the process.
No other debutant has even touched the 80-run mark while batting at eight or lower in the fourth innings of his debut Test, as per Cricinfo.
Maroofkhil also became the third Afghan debutant after Rahmanullah and Ismat Alam with a Test hundred.
Having scored 111 against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, Sediqullah Atal is the only other Afghanistan batter with a fourth-innings hundred.
Historic achievement
A debut like never before
In Zimbabwe's first innings, Maroofkhil returned figures of 7/151 across 44 overs, which are the second-best bowling figures by an Afghanistan bowler on Test debut.
His performance was extraordinary for a debutant, making him the only cricketer in men's Test history to take a seven-wicket haul and score a century in the same match.
Australia's Jack Gregory, England's Ian Botham (twice), and India's R Ashwin are the only other all-rounders to hammer a hundred and take a seven-wicket haul in a men's Test.
Balls faced
More feats for the youngster
At 20 years and 287 days, Naseer became the youngest to score a hundred and take a five-for in a Test match.
The youngster finished his debut with 121 runs and nine wickets.
Only four other men have scored as many or more runs and taken as many or more wickets in a Test.
Naseer is also the first to score a hundred and take a five-for in the same Test for Afghanistan.