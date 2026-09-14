2nd T20I: Can Afghanistan bounce back against ruthless India?

Asked to bat, Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the second ball. Jasprit Bumrah was on the money on his T20I return.

Although Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran added 32 runs, Afghanistan slumped to 43/5 in 7 overs.

An 83-run stand between Azmatullah Omarzai (64*) and Mohammad Nabi (33), as well as some death-over fireworks, powered Afghanistan to a challenging 156/8.

After Sanju Samson's early departure, it was all straightforward. Abhishek (82) and Ishan Kishan (42) made the chase seamless.