'Age not a factor': BCCI president on WC squad selection
What's the story
Mithun Manhas, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI president, has asserted that age won't be a factor in selecting players for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. He emphasized that fitness and performance would be the primary selection criteria. This statement comes amid questions over veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's roles in the ICC tournament.
Selection criteria
Manhas on age criteria
Manhas recently told Sportstar, "But, from my perspective, fitness and performance should be the criteria for selection, definitely not age."
He added that if a player is fit to play and performing well for the country, that should be the only criterion focused on.
This statement comes as Rohit, who will turn 40 next year, has been under scrutiny.
Past performances
Rohit and Kohli's World Cup journey
Both Kohli and Rohit have led India at World Cups but faced disappointment.
Kohli took the team to the semi-final in 2019, where they lost to New Zealand.
Rohit led a dominant side to the 2023 final but was outplayed by Australia.
Notably, Kohli was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad while Rohit is yet to win one.
Leadership roles
Manhas backs senior players for WC
Manhas also spoke about the importance of senior players like Kohli and Rohit in future tournaments.
He said their presence would be crucial for current skipper Shubman Gill.
"Shubman has been the captain of Gujarat Titans for two or three years now, apart from leading India," Manhas said.
He added that having seniors like Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit in the side would definitely help Gill as he begins his World Cup campaign.
Assignments
What next for the duo?
Kohli and Rohit recently starred for India in the three-match ODI series against West Indies at home.
The two veteran batters played resounding knocks and shattered multiple records in the 2-1 series win.
India's upcoming ODI assignments will be crucial as the team builds toward the 2027 World Cup.
The two stars will be next seen in action in the five-match ODI series in New Zealand.