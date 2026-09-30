India beat West Indies, record 2nd-highest successful chase in ODIs
What's the story
India achieved historic feat by successfully chasing down a target of 406 runs against the West Indies. The match, played at ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, saw Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma lead the charge with their stellar performances. Gill scored an unbeaten 223 off just 133 balls while Rohit contributed with a vintage knock of 101 off just 75 balls. India won the contest by 8 wickets and sealed the series.
Record-breaking chase
India's highest ODI run-chase
The match marked India's highest successful men's ODI run-chase and the second-highest in 50-over cricket history.
The previous record was set by South Africa when they chased down 438 runs against Australia in 2006.
Highest successful chases in ODIs
435 South Africa vs Australia Joburg 2006
406 India vs WI Guwahati 2026
375 Nethelands vs WI Harare 2023 (Super Over win)
Match details
Key summary of the contest
Earlier, the West Indies had set a massive target of 405/7 after being invited to bat.
The innings was built on centuries from batters Amir Jangoo, captain Shai Hope, and John Campbell.
Despite the daunting total, Gill's heroics ensured India clinched a legendary victory with 39 balls to spare.
Ruturaj Gaikwad provided calm support at the end with an unbeaten 31 off 37 balls and got the winning single to complete India's historic chase.