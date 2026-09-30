India beat West Indies, record 2nd-highest successful chase in ODIs

Earlier, the West Indies had set a massive target of 405/7 after being invited to bat.

The innings was built on centuries from batters Amir Jangoo, captain Shai Hope, and John Campbell.

Despite the daunting total, Gill's heroics ensured India clinched a legendary victory with 39 balls to spare.

Ruturaj Gaikwad provided calm support at the end with an unbeaten 31 off 37 balls and got the winning single to complete India's historic chase.