Ahmedabad set to be welcomed as Commonwealth Games 2030 host
What's the story
The 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) will be a historic milestone, marking the event's centenary edition. India's Ahmedabad is the designated host for the historic Games. Along with cultural performances at the CWG 2026 closing ceremony, Ahmedabad will be officially welcomed as the host city for these games. The first-ever Commonwealth Games was held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.
Ceremony details
Cultural showcase featuring Shankar Mahadevan, Rashmika Mandanna
The handover ceremony will see the Host Baton and Commonwealth Games flag formally handed over to Ahmedabad, marking the official start of its journey as host city.
This historic moment will be complemented by a cultural showcase featuring Indian performances led by Shankar Mahadevan.
The event is expected to give a glimpse of what awaits at the Ahmedabad 2030 Commonwealth Games, with India using this platform to showcase its heritage.
Relay significance
King's Baton Relay
The King's Baton Relay is an iconic symbol of the Commonwealth Games, a long-standing tradition that celebrates unity among Commonwealth nations.
For the first time in history, each nation and territory will receive its own baton to reflect its unique culture.
The relay carries a message from His Majesty King Charles III and is carried by inspirational people making a positive impact on society.
Cultural showcase
Three acts showcasing India's cultural identity
The handover ceremony will feature three acts showcasing India's cultural identity.
It will begin with a tribute to the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, followed by a unique jugalbandi between acclaimed sitar exponent Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma and Scottish piper Ross Ainsley.
The final act will take viewers on a cultural journey across India with Gujarat at its heart.
Event vision
A confident India
Ceremony Director Chanda Singh said the program has been designed to present "an India that is confident while remaining rooted in its traditions."
She added that Ahmedabad 2030 will mark the centenary of the Commonwealth Games and that this ceremony in Glasgow will serve as the opening chapter of this historic journey.
Event
Official confirmation
Earlier this week, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, currently in Glasgow, confirmed that Ahmedabad will stage the 2030 event.
To get everyone hyped, an Ahmedabad Experience Centre is being inaugurated so international athletes and officials can check out Gujarat's sports infrastructure and local vibes firsthand.
This move isn't just about one big event: it's also a major step toward boosting India's status in world sports and strengthening its bid for the 2036 Olympics.