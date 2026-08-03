'Overwhelmed by love': Ajinkya Rahane thanks fans after retirement
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has expressed his gratitude to fans after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old thanked supporters from across the globe for their messages and wishes following his retirement announcement. "A heartfelt thank you to everyone for your messages, wishes, and support. I'm overwhelmed by the love and will always cherish it," Rahane posted on social media.
Tributes
Kohli, Tendulkar pay tribute to Rahane
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar were among the many who paid tribute to Rahane.
Kohli called him his favorite Test batting partner, saying, "Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You've done wonders for Indian cricket."
Tendulkar recalled their first time batting together for Mumbai in domestic cricket and praised Rahane's dedication to the team.
Career highlights
A look at his international career
On July 30, Rahane announced his retirement after a glorious career that saw him represent India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is between 2011 and 2023.
In 144 Test innings, Rahane racked up 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46. The tally includes 12 tons and 26 half-centuries.
The Indian batter scored 2,962 ODI runs at an average of 35.26, including three tons and 24 half-centuries.
Rahane, playing his last T20I in 2016, compiled 375 runs at 20.83.
Captaincy
Rahane led India to historic series win
Rahane's biggest contribution came during India's historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy win Down Under in 2021.
Rahane stepped in as captain after Kohli returned home following the Adelaide Test and led an injury-ravaged Indian side to a historic 2-1 series victory.
His magnificent century in Melbourne sparked one of the greatest comebacks in Test history. This was after India perished for 36 in Adelaide.
In the decider, India completed the famous triumph at The Gabba.
Information
India unbeaten under Rahane
According to Cricinfo, Rahane led India's Test side six times between 2017 and 2021. Under him, India won four games, with two being drawn. Rahane also enjoyed a stellar run as India's ODI captain, winning all three matches he led.