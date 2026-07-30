Did Ajinkya Rahane ever lose an international as captain? Stats
What's the story
Ajinkya Rahane, the former vice-captain of India's Test team, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The 38-year-old took to social media to share the news, bringing an end to a stellar career that began in 2011. Rahane's last international appearance was in 2023 against West Indies. He played a total of 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India during his career. Rahane also led India in six Tests, marking an unbeaten run.
Run
Rahane as India's Test captain
According to Cricinfo, Rahane led India's Test side six times between 2017 and 2021 in the absence of Virat Kohli. Under him, India won four games, with two being drawn.
The most memorable of those wins came against Australia at The Gabba in 2021, when a second-string Indian side came from behind to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.
As India's Test captain, Rahane scored 359 runs at 39.88, including a ton.
Unbeaten legacy
Rahane joins elite list of unbeaten Test captains
Among India's 38 Test captains, only four have remained unbeaten.
These include Kris Srikkanth, who led India in four Tests without defeat; Hemu Adhikari and Ravi Shastri, who captained the side once each without losing a match.
Rahane now joins this elite club but with one distinction that sets him apart. He is the only one among them to have led India to a historic overseas Test series victory.
Leadership journey
Rahane's historic century in Australia
Rahane's defining moment as a captain came during the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
After India were bowled out for a record low of 36 in Adelaide, the then-regular captain Virat Kohli returned home on paternity leave.
This left an injury-ravaged squad short on both experience and confidence.
However, Rahane stepped up to the challenge as stand-in skipper with a brilliant century at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Resilience
Test series win on Australian soil
After the series opener in Adelaide, injuries ruled out several first-choice players, forcing India to field an inexperienced side. However, Rahane's astute captaincy overcame it all.
Against all odds, India stunned Australia with an incredible and historic victory at The Gabba, securing the series 2-1.
This ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak in Brisbane and is one of the greatest triumphs in Indian cricket history.
White-ball cricket
Record in white-ball cricket
Rahane also enjoyed a stellar run as India's ODI captain, winning all three matches he led.
Among India's 28 ODI captains, only Rahane, Gautam Gambhir, Anil Kumble, and Mohinder Amarnath finished without tasting defeat.
His T20I captaincy record featured one win and one loss. Overall, he lost just one of the 11 international matches he captained across all three formats.