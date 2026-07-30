Did Ajinkya Rahane ever lose an international as captain? Stats

According to Cricinfo, Rahane led India's Test side six times between 2017 and 2021 in the absence of Virat Kohli. Under him, India won four games, with two being drawn.

The most memorable of those wins came against Australia at The Gabba in 2021, when a second-string Indian side came from behind to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

As India's Test captain, Rahane scored 359 runs at 39.88, including a ton.