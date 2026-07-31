Ajinkya Rahane clocked these numbers in the Indian Premier League 

The majority of Rahane's IPL runs came for the Rajasthan Royals.

With 2,810 runs from 100 matches at 34.26, he is still the third-highest run-getter and second-most capped player for the team (IPL).

There have been just two instances of Rahane scoring 500-plus runs in an IPL season (560 in 2012 & 540 in 2014).

Both these campaigns came in RR colors.

Notably, only David Warner scored more runs than Rahane in the 2015 season (562).