Ajinkya Rahane clocked these numbers in the Indian Premier League
What's the story
Ajinkya Rahane, India's former Test vice-captain, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old took to social media on Thursday to share the news, ending a stellar international career that began in 2011. With this, Rahane has also brought the curtains down on his glorious Indian Premier League (IPL) career. On this note, we decode his numbers in the gala T20 league.
Career highlights
8th-most runs in the league
Rahane, who has been among the most astute batters, signed off as the eighth-highest run-getter in IPL history.
The veteran finished with 5,367 runs from 212 games at an average of 30.15, as per Cricinfo. His strike rate was 125.60.
Rahane tallied 35 fifties besides a couple of tons.
His last IPL outing resulted in a 39-ball 63 against Delhi Capitals.
Performance breakdown
Golden run in RR colors
The majority of Rahane's IPL runs came for the Rajasthan Royals.
With 2,810 runs from 100 matches at 34.26, he is still the third-highest run-getter and second-most capped player for the team (IPL).
There have been just two instances of Rahane scoring 500-plus runs in an IPL season (560 in 2012 & 540 in 2014).
Both these campaigns came in RR colors.
Notably, only David Warner scored more runs than Rahane in the 2015 season (562).
CSK
New lease of life with CSK
Rahane struggled after leaving the Royals in 2019.
For the next three seasons (two with DC, one with Kolkata Knight Riders), the batter struggled big time and was also not a regular name in the XI.
However, Rahane's IPL career got a new lease of life when Chennai Super Kings picked him for the 2023 season.
The batter finished the tourney with 326 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 172.48.
Rahane's top-order blitz contributed to the fifth IPL title for the Yellow Army.
KKR
Back to KKR in 2025
Rahane returned to KKR as captain after a nominal 2024 season with the Super Kings.
Although the 37-year-old couldn't take KKR to the playoffs, he smashed 390 runs at 35.45.
Rahane's final IPL campaign resulted in 335 runs at 25.76.
Overall, he smashed 858 runs across 34 games for KKR at 27.67.
568 of his runs came in CSK colors at 25.81. He played 27 games for the team.
Information
Over 1,300 runs as skipper
1,308 of Rahane's IPL runs came while leading the team across 52 matches. This includes seven fifties and an average of 27.82. He could manage just 19 wins and 30 defeats while being at the helm (1 tied, 2 NR).