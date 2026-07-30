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Home / News / Sports News / Twin hundreds, catching feat: Ajinkya Rahane's lesser-known records
Twin hundreds, catching feat: Ajinkya Rahane's lesser-known records
Rahane has the distinction of scoring two tons in a Test

Twin hundreds, catching feat: Ajinkya Rahane's lesser-known records

By Parth Dhall
Jul 30, 2026
05:07 pm
What's the story

Ajinkya Rahane, the former vice-captain of India's Test team, announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday. The 38-year-old took to social media to share the news, marking an end to a stellar career that began in 2011. Rahane bowed out after playing 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India during his career. Here are his lesser-known records.

Multiple tons

Two tons in a Test

In 2015, Rahane became the fifth Indian to score two centuries in a Test match.

He powered India with scores of 127 and 100* against South Africa in the Delhi Test, which India won by 337 runs.

Rahane joined Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli in terms of scoring two tons in a Test match.

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Multiple centuries at MCG

Rahane is one of only two Indians to have tallied multiple tons at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, the other being Vinoo Mankad. Rahane's two centuries here came in 2014 and 2020.

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Catches

Most catches in a Test

Apart from his fighting knocks overseas, Rahane was an exceptional fielder, especially in the slips.

He formed India's iconic slip cordon, including Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and later Rohit Sharma.

According to Cricinfo, Rahane has the second-most catches in a Test (8 in 2015), only behind South Africa's Aiden Markram (8 in 2025).

No other Indian has more than seven catches in this regard.

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Information

6 fours in an over

It is worth noting that Rahane became the first batter to hit 6 fours in an over in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the feat in the 2012 season, playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

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