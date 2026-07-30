Ajinkya Rahane retires: A look at his iconic Test knocks

Rahane scored a resilient yet counter-attacking century against a star-studded England bowling attack in 2014.

Starring at Lord's, the Home of Cricket, Rahane bolstered India after they struggled at 145/7 in the first innings.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar held his fort, Rahane took on the pacers and helped India reach 295. He scored a 154-ball 103, entering the Lord's Honours Board.

Rahane's knock powered India to their first Test win at Lord's in 28 years.