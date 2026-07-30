Ajinkya Rahane retires: A look at his iconic Test knocks
What's the story
Ajinkya Rahane, India's batting stalwart, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The decision brought an end to a golden era in Indian cricket. Rahane made a significant impact on the game during his career, especially in overseas Tests. Have a look at some of his most memorable knocks for India in the ultimate format.
#1
103 vs England, Lord's, 2014
Rahane scored a resilient yet counter-attacking century against a star-studded England bowling attack in 2014.
Starring at Lord's, the Home of Cricket, Rahane bolstered India after they struggled at 145/7 in the first innings.
While Bhuvneshwar Kumar held his fort, Rahane took on the pacers and helped India reach 295. He scored a 154-ball 103, entering the Lord's Honours Board.
Rahane's knock powered India to their first Test win at Lord's in 28 years.
#2
112 vs Australia, MCG, 2020
Rahane's only Test century as captain came Down Under.
And it turned the fortunes of Team India, which had perished for 36 against Australia in Adelaide.
India entered the Boxing Day Test without Virat Kohli (paternity leave), whereas several first-choice players were injured.
After Australia were bowled out for 195, Rahane scored a patient 112 on a challenging MCG surface, guiding India to a crucial first-innings lead of 131 runs.
The century shifted the momentum and leveled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
#3
147 vs Australia, MCG, 2014
One of Rahane's gutsy knocks came at the same venue (MCG) in 2014.
In the first innings, India were down to 147/3 in response to Australia's 530. However, Rahane and Kohli took on the fearsome Australian pace attack for the next few sessions.
Facing Mitchell Johnson's wrath, Rahane scored a stunning 147 off just 171 balls.
While the match was drawn, the knock is widely regarded as one of India's finest away from home.
#4
126 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2015
In Kohli's maiden assignment as Test captain (2015), India lost the 1st Test to Sri Lanka in Galle.
The 2nd Test of the three-match series in Colombo saw the visitors take a slender 87-run lead, batting first.
On a tricky surface, the onus was on India's top order to extend the target. Coming in at No. 3, Rahane scored a brilliant 126 off 243 balls as India declared on 325/8d.
India later won the match and the series.