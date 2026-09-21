When Ajit Agarkar opposed Jasprit Bumrah as India captain
What's the story
Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the Indian cricket team, wanted Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead the side in a T20I series against Ireland in August 2023, as per The Telegraph. The decision came during his second meeting after taking charge. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) overruled Agarkar and appointed Jasprit Bumrah as captain instead.
Selection strategy
Agarkar's reasoning for Gaikwad's captaincy
Agarkar's preference for Gaikwad was based on the fact that the batter was picked as India's captain at the 2023 Asian Games, which was scheduled after the Asia Cup.
He believed that leading the team against Ireland would prepare Gaikwad for future leadership roles.
The decision was also aimed at easing Bumrah's workload as he was returning from a long injury layoff.
Leadership choice
Bumrah appointed captain despite Agarkar's preference
Despite Agarkar's suggestions, the BCCI insisted on appointing Bumrah as captain for the series. The board was swayed by Bumrah's eagerness to lead.
In the end, India's performance under Bumrah's leadership proved successful as they won the two-match T20I series against Ireland 2-0.
Selection philosophy
Agarkar's approach as chief selector
Agarkar, who was an underrated chief selector, had a reputation for trusting his gut instincts while making selections.
He tried to resist outside pressure as much as possible.
However, the recent revelations about his differences with the BCCI highlight that he wasn't completely rigid in his approach either.
The case of Rohit Sharma's captaincy is one such example where Agarkar was unhappy with the board's public support for the star player.