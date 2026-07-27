BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar, wife to launch early learning center
What's the story
Ajit Agarkar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector, and his wife, Fatema, are all set to launch a new-age early learning center. The couple will inaugurate ACE Juniors on July 29. The preschool aims to provide a unique curriculum that focuses on nurturing creativity, emotional intelligence, and communication skills among children. Here are further details.
Curriculum design
Curriculum inspired by global education models
The curriculum at ACE Juniors has been designed with inspiration from several global education models like Cambridge Early Years, Reggio Emilia, Steiner Education, Alberta Curriculum, and New Zealand Curriculum Framework. However, it remains "deeply rooted in Indian developmental and cultural contexts."
Fatema, an educationist and founder of the Agarkar Centre of Excellence (ACE), said, "Children today are growing into a world that will demand adaptability, empathy, resilience and problem-solving far beyond academic knowledge."
Plans
Plans to evolve into a complete K-12 ecosystem
Starting as a preschool, ACE Juniors has plans to evolve into a complete K-12 ecosystem over the years.
Agarkar emphasized that success is not just about talent but also learning every day, staying adaptable, working in teams, and developing resilience to handle both success and setbacks.
He believes these are lifelong skills that should be developed early in a child's life.
Career
A look at Agarkar's career
Ajit Agarkar enjoyed a distinguished international career, representing India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is between 1998 and 2007.
A dependable seamer, he claimed over 340 international wickets and remains the fastest Indian with an ODI half-century.
Agarkar also led Mumbai in the 2012-13 season, helping them win their 40th Ranji Trophy title.
Since becoming BCCI chief selector in 2023, he has overseen India's squad transition.