BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar, wife to launch early learning center

The curriculum at ACE Juniors has been designed with inspiration from several global education models like Cambridge Early Years, Reggio Emilia, Steiner Education, Alberta Curriculum, and New Zealand Curriculum Framework. However, it remains "deeply rooted in Indian developmental and cultural contexts."

Fatema, an educationist and founder of the Agarkar Centre of Excellence (ACE), said, "Children today are growing into a world that will demand adaptability, empathy, resilience and problem-solving far beyond academic knowledge."