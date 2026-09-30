Alex Carey shines versus South Africa, surpasses 2,500 ODI runs

Carey's 74 came off 88 balls. He hit 8 fours and 2 sixes.

With this knock, he has raced to 2,523 runs at 33.64 from 96 matches (88 innings). He clocked his 14th fifty in ODIs (100s: 1).

Versus the Proteas, Carey has piled up 509 runs from 17 matches at 31.81 (50s: 4), as per Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, in 55 away ODIs (home of opposition), Carey has 1,462 runs at 31.1 (100s: 1, 50s: 6).