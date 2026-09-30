Alex Carey shines versus South Africa, surpasses 2,500 ODI runs
What's the story
Australia's Alex Carey scored a solid 74-run knock versus South Africa in the 3rd ODI at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Carey's effort helped the Aussies score 322/9 in 50 overs. He came in when Australia were 118/3 at one stage. Carey added two quality 50-plus stands thereafter to help the Aussies build their innings. Here are further details and stats.
Information
Carey shines with two quality stands
Carey batted with purpose and built two quality stands. He added 73 runs with Oliver Peake for the 4th wicket before adding a 66-run stand alongside Matt Renshaw for the 5th wicket. Carey perished in the 46th over with Corbin Bosch dismissing him.
Runs
14th fifty for Carey in ODIs
Carey's 74 came off 88 balls. He hit 8 fours and 2 sixes.
With this knock, he has raced to 2,523 runs at 33.64 from 96 matches (88 innings). He clocked his 14th fifty in ODIs (100s: 1).
Versus the Proteas, Carey has piled up 509 runs from 17 matches at 31.81 (50s: 4), as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, in 55 away ODIs (home of opposition), Carey has 1,462 runs at 31.1 (100s: 1, 50s: 6).