Alexander Zverev overcomes Valentin Royer, reaches Wimbledon 3rd round: Stats
What's the story
Alexander Zverev has advanced into the third round of 2026 Wimbledon with a commanding victory over Valentin Royer. 2nd seed Zverev won the 2nd-round contest in straight sets on Court 1. He claimed a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 win over Royer to advance further. Notably, Zverev had earlier taken down Alexander Blockx in his Wimbledon 2026 opener. He won 6-4, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.
Numbers
Zverev races to 113-23 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Zverev has made it to the 3rd round or beyond at Wimbledon for the 7th time in his career. He has raced to an 18-9 win-loss record at this venue. Zverev, who won the 2026 Roland Garros title, now owns a win-loss record of 127-40 at Grand Slams. He is a 4-time Slam finalist, ending as runner-up thrice.
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2-0 win-loss record over Royer
Zverev has gone 2-0 up against Royer on the ATP Tour. Before this, the two players met in 2025 at ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai. Zverev won that match in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).
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Presenting the match stats
Zverev dished out 13 aces compared to Royer's three. Both players committed two double faults each. Zverev converted 5/8 break points. He also clocked 36 winners with Royer managing 15. Zverev made 28 unforced errors compared to his opponent's 22.