Alexander Zverev overcomes Valentin Royer, reaches Wimbledon 3rd round: Stats

Numbers

Zverev races to 113-23 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Zverev has made it to the 3rd round or beyond at Wimbledon for the 7th time in his career. He has raced to an 18-9 win-loss record at this venue. Zverev, who won the 2026 Roland Garros title, now owns a win-loss record of 127-40 at Grand Slams. He is a 4-time Slam finalist, ending as runner-up thrice.