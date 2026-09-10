Alexander Zverev sets record by reaching 2026 US Open semis
What's the story
German star Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the 2026 US Open after defeating Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets. Zverev claimed a 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 win in the men's singles quarter-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The win also saw him break Boris Becker's long-standing record of most Grand Slam match wins by a German man in a single season.
Match summary
A look at match summary
Both Zverev (8) and van de Zandschulp (7) served more than six aces in the match.
The German star had a win percentage of 77 on his first serve.
"Happy to be in the semi-finals," an elated Zverev said after his victory.
"Different kind of match than two days ago, but still happy to win in straight sets and to move on."
Achievement
Zverev breaks Becker's record
Zverev's win over van de Zandschulp took his tally of Grand Slam match wins this season to 23. He surpassed Becker's previous record of 22 in 1989.
Zverev started his season by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals. He then won the French Open in a five-set final against Flavio Cobolli.
He reached the Wimbledon final thereafter, losing to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.
The German star is also the ATP Tour leader with 51 match wins this season.
Path
Zverev's 13th Major semi-final
Zverev reached his 13th Grand Slam semi-final, the second-most among active male players after Novak Djokovic (55).
The German star had previously reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2020 but lost to Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller.
He is now 33-10 at the US Open and 136-41 at Grand Slams.
Information
Zverev to take on Karen Khachanov
Zverev will now take on World No. 50 Karen Khachanov for a place in the 2026 US Open final. As per ATP, he leads their head-to-head series 6-3, including a win in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.