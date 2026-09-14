'In the zone': How unaware Alexander Zverev won US Open
What's the story
Alexander Zverev claimed his second Grand Slam title after beating Ben Shelton in the 2026 US Open final. After the final, the 29-year-old admitted that he was so focused and didn't even know when he had won the championship point. "In that moment, I was in the zone a lot," Zverev said. He added, "I didn't hear noise at all."
Match focus
'I was in a tunnel'
Zverev described his experience as being in a "tunnel" where he didn't hear anything.
He also said that when the crowd is loud, it's hard to hear the umpire.
"I just forgot the score," he admitted, adding that he thought it was 5-1 instead of 6-2 at one point.
This moment of distraction helped him avoid nerves that had previously troubled him in finals.
Overcoming challenges
Scars from 2020 final have faded
Reflecting on his journey, Zverev said the scars from his 2020 final had faded after winning in Paris.
He added he enjoyed being in a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon despite losing it.
"I enjoyed being in the Grand Slam final, I enjoyed playing on Centre Court," Zverev said.
He also emphasized that before winning in Paris, he felt a lot of stress due to the uncertainty of whether he'd ever win a major title.
Hard work
Zverev credits his success to hard work
Despite his success, Zverev doesn't believe he is the most talented player. He credits his achievements to years of hard work on the court and in the gym.
"I don't think I'm a God-given talent like some other guys are," he said. "I think most of my tennis is through hard work, through a lot of hours spent on the court."
Numbers
Zverev's numbers at Grand Slams
Zverev featured in his sixth Grand Slam men's singles final. He is now 2-4 in Slam finals to date.
Zverev also played in his second US Open final. He is now 1-1 in finals after being a runner-up here in 2020.
Zverev, also a seven-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, owns a 138-41 win-loss record. He is 35-10 at the US Open.