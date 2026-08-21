Pakistan's Ali Usman scripts records with fifer in Headingley Test

There were four half-centurions in the England innings, and three of them fell to Usman.

The spinner opened his account by breaking the 150-run stand between Jordan Cox (73) and Joe Root (66) by trapping the former.

Usman later dismissed the well-set Dan Lawrence for 51 before stopping Harry Brook (91) from completing a hundred.

He later sent back Gus Atkinson (3) and Ollie Robinson (0), completing an impressive maiden Test five-wicket haul.