Pakistan's Ali Usman scripts records with fifer in Headingley Test
What's the story
Pakistan's left-arm spinner Ali Usman made history in the ongoing opening Test against England at Headingley by claiming his maiden Test five-wicket haul. He became the first visiting spinner to achieve this feat at the venue since Australia's Ashley Mallett in 1972. Despite the milestone, England posted a solid 409/10 while responding to Pakistan's first innings score of 171/10. Here are his stats.
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A fine effort from Usman
There were four half-centurions in the England innings, and three of them fell to Usman.
The spinner opened his account by breaking the 150-run stand between Jordan Cox (73) and Joe Root (66) by trapping the former.
Usman later dismissed the well-set Dan Lawrence for 51 before stopping Harry Brook (91) from completing a hundred.
He later sent back Gus Atkinson (3) and Ollie Robinson (0), completing an impressive maiden Test five-wicket haul.
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Usman promises to work on mistakes
Despite getting the milestone, Usman acknowledged that the early conditions were perfect for Pakistan's bowling attack, but they failed to capitalize.
"Our bowling was not up to standard today, including myself," Usman said after the end of the second day's play.
He added that the visiting side gave away too many runs as a team.
"I took five wickets, but we've given away too many runs as a bowling unit. We'll work on our mistakes and try not to repeat them."
Feats
Usman gets to these feats
Usman was the star of the show for Pakistan, claiming 5/95 across 24 overs.
The last visiting left-arm spinner to claim a Test fifer in England was Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, having recorded 5/121 in the 2010 Manchester Test, as per Cricinfo.
As mentioned, Mallett was the last visiting left-arm spinner to achieve this feat at Headingley, in 1972.
Yasir Shah (2) and Saeed Ajmal are the only other Pakistan spinners with Test fifers in England in this century.
Information
200 FC wickets for Usman
From 3 Test matches, Usman has raced to 11 wickets at 22.63. With his second wicket of the game, the 33-year-old completed a double-century of First-Class scalps. He has now raced to 203 wickets from 56 Tests at 27-plus. This includes 13 five-wicket hauls and 15 four-fers.