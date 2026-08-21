Headingley Test: Ali Usman disappointed with Pakistan's bowling
What's the story
Pakistan's left-arm spinner Ali Usman has expressed disappointment over his team's bowling performance, despite claiming his first Test five-wicket haul in the ongoing series opener at Headingley, Leeds. The late success came after England had already established a strong position in the match. "Our bowling was not up to standard today, including myself," Usman said after the end of the second day's play. "I took five wickets, but we've given away too many runs as a bowling unit. We'll work on our mistakes and try not to repeat them."
Match dynamics
Pakistan's bowling attack underwhelming on day 2
The first hour of play provided excellent bowling conditions for Pakistan, with rain having washed out the first session and a half.
However, they failed to maintain their lines consistently, allowing Jordan Cox (73) and returning captain Joe Root (66) to build a strong 150-run partnership.
Despite his initial struggles, Usman found some assistance from the wicket toward the end of the day.
He capitalized on this in the final half-hour, taking five wickets, including that of Harry Brook, who scored a fiery 91.
Despite his efforts, England were 366/8 at stumps on Day 2. Pakistan were folded for just 171 while batting first.
Game plan
Usman reveals his strategy during the match
Usman revealed his strategy was to bowl within the stumps as even a bit of room would allow batsmen to score runs.
He noted that Dan Lawrence, who made 51, was struggling against spin, while Harry Brook used his feet well, making him harder to bowl at.
"I wanted to bowl within the stumps," Usman said.
"If they got even a bit of room, they were scoring runs. Dan Lawrence was struggling a bit against spin. But Harry Brook uses his feet very well, so he was harder to bowl to. That's how I ended up taking the wicket I did."
Milestone moment
Historic 5-wicket haul for Usman at Headingley
In the fading light of an extended half-hour session, Usman struck again, trapping Gus Atkinson in front before beating Ollie Robinson's outside edge with his best delivery of the day.
Usman's five-wicket haul was a historic achievement as he became the first visiting spinner to do so at Headingley since 1972.
He said, "Today, when I started bowling, it felt like the ball was gripping."
Despite Pakistan's current position in the match, Usman refused to write it off as a lost cause.
"I think day-by-day the wicket is slowing down," Usman said.
"It's slow already, it's not especially fast, but on the next three days it's going to take a lot more turn."