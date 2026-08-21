Headingley Test: Ali Usman disappointed with Pakistan's bowling 

The first hour of play provided excellent bowling conditions for Pakistan, with rain having washed out the first session and a half.

However, they failed to maintain their lines consistently, allowing Jordan Cox (73) and returning captain Joe Root (66) to build a strong 150-run partnership.

Despite his initial struggles, Usman found some assistance from the wicket toward the end of the day.

He capitalized on this in the final half-hour, taking five wickets, including that of Harry Brook, who scored a fiery 91.

Despite his efforts, England were 366/8 at stumps on Day 2. Pakistan were folded for just 171 while batting first.