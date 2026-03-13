Liverpool's Alisson could return for Tottenham clash, says Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has provided an update on the fitness of goalkeeper Alisson Becker , who missed their recent UEFA Champions League trip due to injury. Alisson was absent during Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the last match. He felt something when passing the ball with one of his muscles but after assessment, it was found to be minor. Here's more.

Recovery timeline Slot hopeful of Alisson playing against Tottenham on Sunday During a press conference on Friday, Slot said that while the injury was minor, the quick succession of games meant Alisson had to miss the match against Galatasaray. "He felt something when he passed the ball in one of his muscles but after we checked it, it was minor," Slot said. "So it didn't take long, but games follow up so fast he had to miss Galatasaray, but hopefully he is ready to play Sunday." "If not then definitely Galatasaray on Wednesday."

Player update Chiesa expected to train today Along with Alisson, Slot also gave an update on Federico Chiesa. The manager said he expects Chiesa to feel better and be able to train with the team today. "Chiesa, I expect he feels better; he is able to train with us today," Slot confirmed. This comes as a positive sign for Liverpool as they prepare for their upcoming matches in the Premier League and Champions League.

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Rehab update Update on Alexander Isak's recovery Slot also provided an update on Alexander Isak, who is still undergoing rehabilitation. The Swedish striker is hopeful of a return in the coming weeks, according to Slot. This news comes as Liverpool continues to deal with injury concerns ahead of their crucial matches in the Premier League and Champions League.

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