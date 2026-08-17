All-rounders with 4,000 runs and 350 wickets in Test cricket
What's the story
Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed another major milestone in Test cricket on Monday. The left-arm spinner raced to 350 wickets in the format during India's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Jadeja also became only the fourth player to achieve the double of 4,000 runs and 350 wickets in Tests. Here are the three all-rounders he joined in this elite club.
#1
Kapil Dev (India)
Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has the most runs for a player with 350 Test wickets.
The legendary Indian all-rounder concluded his career with 5,248 runs and 434 wickets from 131 Tests.
Kapil won India several momentous matches with his exceptional spells across phases and impactful knocks down the order.
He still has the most Test wickets for an Indian pacer.
#2
Ian Botham (England)
England great Sir Ian Botham is another player on this list from the Big 4 of the 1980s.
The legendary all-rounder concluded his career with 5,200 runs and 383 wickets from 102 Tests.
Winning several Tests single-handedly, Botham scored 14 centuries and 27 five-wicket hauls. His best innings haul in a match reads 8/34.
Botham's average difference is 5.14.
#3
Daniel Vettori (ICC/NZ)
Between 1997 and 2014, Daniel Vettori bolstered New Zealand with his incredible left-arm spin and handy knocks.
In 113 Tests (for the ICC and NZ), the former New Zealand captain took 362 wickets at an average of 34.36, including 20 five-wicket hauls.
The spin-bowling all-rounder also scored 4,531 runs at an average of 30. His tally includes 6 tons.
Information
Ravindra Jadeja (India)
Indian all-rounder Jadeja is the latest and only active all-rounder on this elite list. In just 90 Tests, the star spinner has raced to 351 wickets and 4,108 runs. His average difference of 12.97 is the highest among these players.