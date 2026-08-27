Atletico block Barcelona move for Alvarez, open to Arsenal sale
What's the story
Atletico Madrid have blocked Julian Alvarez's desired transfer to Barcelona. The club informed Alvarez and his representatives earlier this week that they would not negotiate with the Catalan giants for the Argentine striker. Since then, Alvarez has missed two consecutive training sessions due to illness. Despite this, Atletico Madrid are open to selling him to Premier League champions Arsenal and held direct talks over a potential transfer, as per BBC Sport.
Transfer talks
Arsenal held talks with Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid director Mateu Alemany was recently in London, where he is understood to have met with Arsenal officials.
During these discussions, Alemany made it clear that the club would demand a fee of €150 million (£128 million) for Alvarez, as per the report.
Despite Mikel Arteta's eagerness to sign Alvarez this month, the player's strong desire to join Barcelona has stalled Arsenal's pursuit.
Transfer progress
Atletico issued a statement on Barcelona's interest in Alvarez
Despite Alvarez's strong desire to join Barcelona, discussions between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal over a club-to-club agreement have been positive.
If Alvarez gives Arsenal the green light to proceed with his signing in the coming days, a deal could be finalized quickly.
On Wednesday, in response to comments from Barcelona president Joan Laporte about their continued interest in Alvarez, Atletico released a statement saying: "There is 0% chance of selling him to Barca."
Board stance
Atletico Madrid board backs club's decision not to negotiate
The Atletico Madrid board has also released a statement reiterating their stance on Alvarez's transfer.
It read: "The members of Atletico de Madrid's board of directors have unanimously expressed their absolute support for the club's decision to not negotiate the transfer of Julian Alvarez to FC Barcelona."
This further emphasizes the club's firm position on keeping Alvarez from joining Barcelona, while still considering a potential move to Arsenal.
Information
Alvarez owns 49 goals for Atletico
Since joining the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2024, Alvarez has scored 49 goals in 107 matches across all competitions. Alvarez was signed by Atletico on a six-year deal reportedly worth up to €95 million with a release clause of €500 million (£427.1 million).