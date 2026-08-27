Atletico block Barcelona move for Alvarez, open to Arsenal sale

Atletico Madrid director Mateu Alemany was recently in London, where he is understood to have met with Arsenal officials.

During these discussions, Alemany made it clear that the club would demand a fee of €150 million (£128 million) for Alvarez, as per the report.

Despite Mikel Arteta's eagerness to sign Alvarez this month, the player's strong desire to join Barcelona has stalled Arsenal's pursuit.