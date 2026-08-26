'Zero-percent chance': Atletico Madrid respond to Barcelona's Julian Alvarez interest
What's the story
Atletico Madrid have dismissed FC Barcelona's interest in Julian Alvarez, stating there is a "zero-percent chance" of the Argentine forward moving to Camp Nou. The response comes after Barcelona president Joan Laporta publicly expressed his club's interest in signing Alvarez. Despite the interest from both clubs, Atletico Madrid remain firm on their position not to sell the player, especially to their rivals Barcelona.
Firm position
Not about money, it's about dignity: Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have not commented directly on the matter.
However, the club did tell Spain's biggest sports newspaper Marca: "The player is being portrayed as the victim, but we are the only victims in this case. "[Barcelona] have harmed us both financially and socially. There is a zero-per-cent chance of selling him to Barcelona - it's not about money, it's about dignity."
Tension escalates
Alvarez's future at Atletico Madrid
The situation surrounding Alvarez's future has become "extremely tense," according to Atletico expert and journalist Ruben Uria.
His public desire to leave the club has made him unpopular with supporters, who booed him off after a recent match against Villarreal.
Despite this, neither Miguel Gil Marin (CEO of Atletico Madrid) nor the Apollo board are willing to sell the player to Barcelona.
Transfer interest
Arsenal still in the mix for Alvarez
Despite the tension, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has kept in touch with his former employers over Alvarez.
The Gunners are still interested in the player and would be willing to break their transfer record of £105 million paid for Declan Rice three summers ago.
However, as of now, Alvarez himself is not keen on moving to London.
Information
Alvarez owns 49 goals for Atletico
Since joining the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2024, Alvarez has scored 49 goals in 107 matches across all competitions. Alvarez was signed by Atletico on a six-year deal reportedly worth up to €95 million with a release clause of €500 million (£427.1 million).