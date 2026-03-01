Australia's Alyssa Healy slams ton in her farewell WODI: Stats

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy made her farewell WODI memorable by slamming a magnificent century. She reached three figures in the third and final WODI against India at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Her quickfire ton took the Aussies past 200 after India elected to field. She also added a 104-run stand with Georgia Voll for the second wicket. Here are the key stats.

Knock 79-ball ton for Healy Australia recovered quickly after losing Phoebe Litchfield in the sixth over. Healy and Voll added a 104-run stand to disarray India. The former reached the 50-run mark off 49 balls in the 18th over. Healy continued to accelerate despite losing Voll a few overs later. Adding another fruitful stand with Beth Mooney, Healy reached her century off 79 balls.

Score Healy bows out with 150-plus score Right after completing her ton, Healy smashed Shree Charani for 4 fours and a sixes in an over. The Aussie skipper upped the ante and took just 16 more balls to complete her 150. Sneh Rana eventually knocked her over in the 37th over. Rana, in her final ODI innings, smashed 158 off 98 balls (27 fours and 2 sixes).

Retirement Healy's final WODI In January, Healy announced that she will retire from professional cricket following the multi-format India series at home "Officially coming out today, that you hear this, actually retiring from cricket at the end of the Indian series," Healy said on the show. Healy, who didn't feature in the WT20I leg, will bow out in the one-off WTest in March.

Information Century in final WODI According to Cricbuzz, Healy has become only the second woman to score a century in her last ODI, joining South Africa's Johmari Logtenberg.