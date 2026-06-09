Alzarri Joseph rested for SL T20I series: Here's why

Coach's statement

Daren Sammy on importance of upcoming series

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy stressed the significance of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. He said, "This series is an important one for us as it's our first since the World Cup in India, where the team played with passion, fight and the togetherness that West Indies cricket is built on." Sammy added their focus now is to build on those foundations and continue growing as a team.