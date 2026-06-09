Alzarri Joseph rested for SL T20I series: Here's why
What's the story
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Cricket West Indies confirmed the news while announcing the squad. The decision comes as part of a workload management strategy, ahead of a two-match Test series against the same opponents. Here are further details.
Series significance
Three changes in WI squad
This will be the first T20I series for West Indies after the 2026 T20 World Cup, where they were in contention to reach the semifinal. The squad for this series has seen three changes, with Ackeem Auguste, Jewel Andrew, and Shamar Springer coming in. They replace Johnson Charles, Quentin Sampson and Jayden Seales respectively.
Squad update
SL won ODI series 1-0
Shamar Joseph, who had left the squad before the third ODI, is likely to return for the T20I leg. The ODI leg of the series between West Indies and Sri Lanka had been won by the latter 1-0, with two matches being washed out. The upcoming T20Is will be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica on June 11, 13 and 14.
Coach's statement
Daren Sammy on importance of upcoming series
West Indies head coach Daren Sammy stressed the significance of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. He said, "This series is an important one for us as it's our first since the World Cup in India, where the team played with passion, fight and the togetherness that West Indies cricket is built on." Sammy added their focus now is to build on those foundations and continue growing as a team.
Information
WI's squad for SL T20Is
Squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.