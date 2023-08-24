ISSF World Championships 2023: Decoding the profile of Amanpreet Singh

Sports

ISSF World Championships 2023: Decoding the profile of Amanpreet Singh

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 24, 2023 | 09:20 am 2 min read

Amanpreet Singh wins gold medal

Amanpreet Singh has become the latest Indian to clinch a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. He tasted glory in the men's 25m standard pistol event on Wednesday, August 23. The Indian shooter had a neck-to-neck fight with Lee Gunhyeok of Korea for the top position. India now have five gold medals at the event. Here are further details.

Amanpreet steers clear of Gunhyeok

As mentioned, Amanpreet and Gunhyeok had a close fight as the former scored 577 to secure the pinnacle position. The Korean shooter had to settle for silver as he claimed 574 points. Kevin Chapon of France (573) walked away with the bronze medal at the event. India's Harsh Gupta agonizingly missed out on a medal after finishing fourth with a score of 573.

India trio missed out on bronze

The Indian trio of Amanpreet, Gupta, and Akshay Jain (545 points) concluded the team event in fourth position with a combined total of 1,695 points. They narrowly missed out on a medal in this category. Notably, the ongoing competition is a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics in 2024 However, the 25-meter standard pistol event is not an Olympic shooting event.

Glory at Junior World Cup

Meanwhile, Amanpreet is a talented shooter from the Patiala district of Punjab. He has taken giant strides in recent times. In June this year, he won the gold Medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany. The competition was designed for shooters under the age of 21. The youngster has now proven his mettle in senior's event.

India second in the medal tally

With five gold and four bronze medals, India are currently second on the medal tally. China continue to lead the table with 24 podium finishes, 13 of them being gold. Besides Amanpreet, the 10m air pistol mixed team, the women's 10m air rifle team, the women's 25m pistol team, and the men's 50m rifle 3-positions team have brought gold for India.

Here are the bronze winners

As far as the bronze medals are concerned, Mehuli Ghosh in the women's 10m air rifle, Akhil Sheoran in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions, the men's 10m air pistol team, and the women's 25m standard pistol team have also secured podium finishes.

Share this timeline