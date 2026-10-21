Amit Mishra appointed Delhi Capitals' spin bowling coach: Details here
What's the story
Former Indian wrist-spinner Amit Mishra has been appointed as the spin bowling coach of Delhi Capitals (DC). The move comes as part of a major overhaul of the franchise's backroom staff. He joins an elite group of former cricketers, including Sourav Ganguly (head coach), Yuvraj Singh (assistant coach), and Chaminda Vaas (fast bowling coach). Here are further details.
Career highlights
Mishra's experience in IPL
Mishra is among the most prolific bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having played 162 matches over 16 seasons.
He started his career with Delhi Daredevils (now DC) and spent a decade with them. Until 2024, he represented three more sides - Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants.
The veteran spinner concluded his IPL career with 174 at 23.82, including a five-wicket haul (5/17).
Information
Three IPL hat-tricks
Mishra is also the only player to have taken three hat-tricks in the tournament. All three came for different teams: Delhi Daredevils in 2008, Deccan Chargers in 2011, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013.
Career
A look at his international career
Mishra's international career spanned 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is.
His journey started in 2003 during an ODI tri-series in Bangladesh. He made his Test debut against Australia in 2008, taking a five-wicket haul on his debut.
Overall, Mishra took 76 Test wickets at 35.72. He also scalped 64 ODI wickets at 23.60. He accounted for 16 wickets in 10 T20Is (ER: 6.31).
Mishra's last ODI appearance came in 2016 against New Zealand, where he took a fifer (5/18).
Coaching impact
Mishra to mentor young spinners
Mishra's appointment as spin bowling coach is expected to benefit Delhi Capitals' newest recruit Zeeshan Ansari, the UP spinner.
Ansari was acquired in a trade deal with SRH that saw T Natarajan go the other way.
Leg-spinners Vipraj Nigam and Rehan Ahmed are also likely to gain from Mishra's experience if DC decide to retain them for next year's tournament.