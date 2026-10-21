Amit Mishra appointed Delhi Capitals' spin bowling coach: Details here

Mishra is among the most prolific bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having played 162 matches over 16 seasons.

He started his career with Delhi Daredevils (now DC) and spent a decade with them. Until 2024, he represented three more sides - Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants.

The veteran spinner concluded his IPL career with 174 at 23.82, including a five-wicket haul (5/17).