I'm a manager, not a head coach: Ruben Amorim

Manchester United 's manager Ruben Amorim has clarified his position at the club after a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in Matchweek 20 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Sunday. He was asked if he still has the support of the board. The question came amid reports of behind-the-scenes tensions over transfers and tactics. Amorim emphasized that he is here to be Manchester United's manager, not just their head coach.

Role clarification Amorim's stance on his role at Manchester United "I notice that you receive selective information about everything," said Amorim at a press conference. "I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear." He was asked if the club had not fulfilled the assurances it had given him and Amorim responded by saying, "I just want to say I'm going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that. That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job, not to be a coach."

Criticism response Amorim addresses criticism and club's performance Amorim also addressed the criticism from former player Gary Neville and others. "If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say that I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach." "Every department - the scouting department, the sport director - needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months, and then we move on," he added.

Draw Leeds United and Manchester United play out 1-1 draw Manchester United and Leeds United played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Sunday. The result extended Leeds's unbeaten run to seven games and left Manchester United with just one win in their last five matches. Brenden Aaronson put Leeds ahead in the second half, but Matheus Cunha equalized just minutes later, ensuring both teams shared the spoils.