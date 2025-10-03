LOADING...
Ruben Amorim responds to Wayne Rooney's Manchester United criticism
Amorim has acknowledged his poor record at United

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 03, 2025
07:38 pm
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has acknowledged his poor record and said it is "normal" for club legends to criticize him. The admission comes after Wayne Rooney, United's all-time leading goalscorer, said on his BBC podcast that "the soul has gone" from the club. Under Amorim's management, United have won only 18 out of 49 matches in all competitions. Here's more.

You can't run away from the results: Amorim

Responding to Rooney's comments during a press conference, Amorim said, "It is normal. You can't run away from the results. Then you have the baggage from last season, [although] last season for me doesn't matter." Despite a disappointing 15th-place finish in the table last season and a Europa League final defeat, United fans stood by Amorim with hopes of improvement this season.

It is the time to show, says Amorim

Amorim had promised fans that things would get better this season as he would have more time with his players without midweek European distractions. However, the first six games of the season haven't gone as planned for United, who have already lost three matches and sit 14th in the table. When asked about assurances he could give supporters, Amorim said "it's not the time to say, it is the time to show."

Man United have suffered this season

Man United are placed 14th after six Premier League games. They have two wins, one draw and three defeats. The Red Devils are yet to keep a clean sheet this season. They were beaten by Brentford last week.