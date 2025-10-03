Ruben Amorim responds to Wayne Rooney's Manchester United criticism

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has acknowledged his poor record and said it is "normal" for club legends to criticize him. The admission comes after Wayne Rooney , United's all-time leading goalscorer, said on his BBC podcast that "the soul has gone" from the club. Under Amorim's management, United have won only 18 out of 49 matches in all competitions. Here's more.

Coach's reaction You can't run away from the results: Amorim Responding to Rooney's comments during a press conference, Amorim said, "It is normal. You can't run away from the results. Then you have the baggage from last season, [although] last season for me doesn't matter." Despite a disappointing 15th-place finish in the table last season and a Europa League final defeat, United fans stood by Amorim with hopes of improvement this season.

Season outlook It is the time to show, says Amorim Amorim had promised fans that things would get better this season as he would have more time with his players without midweek European distractions. However, the first six games of the season haven't gone as planned for United, who have already lost three matches and sit 14th in the table. When asked about assurances he could give supporters, Amorim said "it's not the time to say, it is the time to show."