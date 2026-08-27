Former Mumbai cricketer Anaya Bangar eyes WBBL debut
What's the story
Former Mumbai U-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar, the daughter of ex-India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, is gearing up for a return to elite cricket in Australia. She hopes to start her journey in March 2027, with a potential shot at the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Cricket Australia has given her the green light to play community cricket and laid out a pathway for her entry into elite women's cricket.
Clarification
'Not an automatic process'
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Anaya clarified that Cricket Australia's decision doesn't guarantee her a spot in the WBBL or automatic eligibility for elite cricket.
Instead, it provides a pathway to pursue those opportunities, provided she continues to meet the applicable requirements.
"I am preparing to return to women's cricket in Australia with the aim of pursuing elite cricket from March 2027," said Anaya, emphasizing this is not an automatic process but one guided by fairness and inclusion in women's sport.
Pathway
Eligibility requirements for Anaya
Anaya's immediate return to competitive cricket is through community cricket in Australia.
However, her participation in elite competitions like the WBBL will depend on Cricket Australia's eligibility requirements.
These include maintaining a serum testosterone concentration below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months under their Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy.
Anaya's eligibility will be assessed from March 2027, including through a blood test assessment at that time.
Approach
What about BCCI?
Anaya first approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to clarify if transgender athletes could play women's cricket in India. After receiving no response, she turned to Cricket Australia in June this year.
"After I published my athlete testing report and everything else, BCCI stayed quiet about it. Whereas Cricket Australia actually read my report, went through all my medical history and had a proper team assessing my case," Bangar said.
Information
Gender-affirming surgery
Anaya, who earlier represented Mumbai, underwent gender-affirming surgery earlier this year. Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned transgender players from playing elite women's cricket if they have undergone male puberty.