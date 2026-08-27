Former Mumbai cricketer Anaya Bangar eyes WBBL debut

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Anaya clarified that Cricket Australia's decision doesn't guarantee her a spot in the WBBL or automatic eligibility for elite cricket.

Instead, it provides a pathway to pursue those opportunities, provided she continues to meet the applicable requirements.

"I am preparing to return to women's cricket in Australia with the aim of pursuing elite cricket from March 2027," said Anaya, emphasizing this is not an automatic process but one guided by fairness and inclusion in women's sport.