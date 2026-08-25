Anaya Bangar gets Cricket Australia clearance after gender transition

Anaya, the daughter of former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar, played age-group cricket for Mumbai alongside Test-capped Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan.

However, to play 'Elite cricket' such as the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), she will have to meet testosterone-related eligibility criteria set by Cricket Australia.

The policy states that a player's serum testosterone must be below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months to qualify for elite cricket.