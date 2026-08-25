Anaya Bangar gets Cricket Australia clearance after gender transition
What's the story
Anaya Bangar, a former Mumbai Under-19 cricketer who underwent gender-affirming surgery in March, has been cleared to participate in female Community Cricket in Australia. Anaya expressed her happiness at the news, saying it was a "great day" for her. She had previously feared she might never play cricket again but is now looking forward to this new opportunity.
Career path
Eligibility for 'Elite' cricket
Anaya, the daughter of former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar, played age-group cricket for Mumbai alongside Test-capped Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan.
However, to play 'Elite cricket' such as the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), she will have to meet testosterone-related eligibility criteria set by Cricket Australia.
The policy states that a player's serum testosterone must be below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months to qualify for elite cricket.
Policy impact
ICC's stance on transgender players
The International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned transgender players from playing elite women's cricket if they had undergone male puberty.
In a letter to Anaya, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity Jacqui Partridge said her eligibility for Elite Cricket from March 2027 is conditional on providing a blood test confirming that her serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L and she continues to meet the Policy's eligibility requirements.
Awaiting response
Anaya's request to BCCI
Last year, Anaya had written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking clarification on the eligibility criteria for playing. However, she is yet to receive a response.
In June 2025, she had posted an Instagram message requesting a meeting with representatives from BCCI and ICC to discuss a policy for trans athletes to play cricket based on data rather than "outdated perceptions."
Transition story
Looking for a club in Australia
Anaya's transition journey began in 2022 after years of confusion about her identity. She moved to the UK, played club cricket, and explored hormone replacement therapy.
Despite the physical and emotional challenges of her journey, Anaya is now recovering from her surgery and looking for a club in Australia to play for.