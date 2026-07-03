Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana rejoins Trabzonspor on loan

Past performance

Onana helped Trabzonspor win Turkish Cup last season

Onana had previously made 33 appearances for Trabzonspor across all competitions after being loaned out by United following their unexpected Carabao Cup loss to League Two side Grimsby last August under former manager Ruben Amorim. That penalty shootout defeat at Blundell Park was his only appearance for United in the entire season. He ended his last season on a high note, helping Trabzonspor win the Turkish Cup for the first time since 2020.