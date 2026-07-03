Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana rejoins Trabzonspor on loan
What's the story
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has rejoined Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan for the 2026-27 season. The agreement does not include an option to buy, but Trabzonspor will pay all of Onana's wages during the loan period, as per BBC Sport. In addition, they will also pay a loan fee to Manchester United for the Cameroonian international. Here's more.
Past performance
Onana helped Trabzonspor win Turkish Cup last season
Onana had previously made 33 appearances for Trabzonspor across all competitions after being loaned out by United following their unexpected Carabao Cup loss to League Two side Grimsby last August under former manager Ruben Amorim. That penalty shootout defeat at Blundell Park was his only appearance for United in the entire season. He ended his last season on a high note, helping Trabzonspor win the Turkish Cup for the first time since 2020.
Contract details
Onana was due to return for pre-season training
Onana, who was signed from Inter Milan for £47.2 million in 2023, has two years remaining on his contract with United. He was due to return for pre-season training on July 9. However, given his awareness of not being able to replace Senne Lammens as the first-choice goalkeeper under head coach Michael Carrick, Onana's future at the club remained uncertain.
Information
Onana made 102 appearances for Man United
Onana made 102 appearances for Manchester United. He was signed by Erik ten Hag in the summer of 2023. Onana made 51 appearances that season and followed it up with 50 appearances in 2024-25. He made one appearance last season before being loaned out.
Twitter Post
Onana!
Best of luck for the 2026/27 season, @AndreyOnana! 🇹🇷— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2026