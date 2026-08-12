History! Andre Russell becomes first all-rounder with this CPL double
What's the story
Andre Russell, the former West Indies all-rounder, put on a show of six-hitting prowess in the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) affair on Wednesday. He scored an explosive half-century for Jamaica Kingsmen against Barbados Tridents at Kingston. However, despite his heroics with a quickfire 68 off just 38 balls, the Kingsmen fell short by five runs in their chase of a daunting target of 207 runs. During his stay, Russell accomplished a prestigious milestone. Here are further details.
Match turnaround
Russell's fireworks after the disastrous start
Russell's explosive innings came after the Kingsmen were reduced to 60/5 in the ninth over.
While the batting side looked down and out at this stage, Russell refused to go down without fighting.
The all-rounder went on a rampage, scoring 68 off just 38 balls with nine sixes and not a single four.
His blistering innings brought the hosts close to an incredible recovery.
However, with 15 runs needed off the final over, Ramon Simmonds kept his cool for Barbados and dismissed Russell to seal Barbados's five-run victory.
Stats
2,000 CPL runs for Russell
With his 32nd run in the game, Russell became the 15th batter to complete 2,000 runs in the CPL, as per Cricinfo.
He has now raced to 2,036 runs across 118 games in the competition at an average of 27.89.
The tally includes nine 50-plus scores, including two tons.
His strike rate of 169.66 is the best for any batter with 500-plus CPL runs.
Russell also owns the sixth-most sixes in the league (171).
Feat
First all-rounder with this double
Apart from his batting prowess, Russell is also known for his bowling.
The veteran pacer boasts 102 wickets in the CPL at an average of 26.15 and an economy rate of 8.94.
He has tallied a solitary four-wicket haul. Notably, Russell is just among the five bowlers with a century of CPL scalps.
With his heroics against Barbados Tridents, Russell became the first all-rounder with the CPL double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets.
Feats
Russell in a league of his own
Russell is a different league when it comes to all-round numbers in CPL.
Among other batters with at least 1,500 runs in the competition, Kieron Pollard (62) is the only one with 20-plus wickets.
Meanwhile, Russell also owns the record of smashing the most sixes in a CPL innings (13 versus Trinbago Knight Riders in 2018).
Overall, there have been three instances of Russell smashing nine sixes in a knock in the league.
T20 stats
Over 800 T20 sixes
With his eighth six against the Tridents, Russell became just the third batter to complete 800 T20 sixes (now 801).
Coming to his T20 numbers, Russell has now raced to 9,852 runs across 603 matches.
He has an average of 26.06 and an incredible strike rate of 166.72.
The right-arm pacer has also picked 529 T20 wickets at an average of 25.7 (ER: 8.86).
No other all-rounder even owns the T20 double of 9,000 runs and 400 wickets.