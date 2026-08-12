History! Andre Russell becomes first all-rounder with this CPL double

Russell's explosive innings came after the Kingsmen were reduced to 60/5 in the ninth over.

While the batting side looked down and out at this stage, Russell refused to go down without fighting.

The all-rounder went on a rampage, scoring 68 off just 38 balls with nine sixes and not a single four.

His blistering innings brought the hosts close to an incredible recovery.

However, with 15 runs needed off the final over, Ramon Simmonds kept his cool for Barbados and dismissed Russell to seal Barbados's five-run victory.