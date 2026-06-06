Teenager Mirra Andreeva wins the 2026 French Open title: Stats
What's the story
Russian 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva has won the 2026 French Open women's singles title. She downed qualifier Maja Chwalinska in straight sets on Saturday. Andreeva won the contest 6-3, 6-2 on Court Phillipe-Chatrier to lift her maiden Grand Slam honor. It was also her first appearance in a Slam final. Andreeva is now the youngest French Open champion since Monica Seles in 1992.
Records
Andreeva makes these records
As per Opta, in the Open Era, only Iga Swiatek (2024 and 2020) and Steffi Graf (1988) have dropped less games than Andreeva (17 in 2026) in the second week (from R16) en route to Roland Garros title. Andreeva is the third-youngest women's singles Grand Slam champion in 2000s, older only than Maria Sharapova in Wimbledon 2004 and Emma Raducanu in US Open 2021.
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Andreeva only behind these legends
Among players starting their careers in the Open Era, only Seles (26), Chris Evert (23), Swiatek (21) and Ana Ivanovic (19) have claimed more women's singles main draw wins at Roland Garros in their first four appearances at the event than Andreeva (18).
Information
Fourth-youngest player with this record
Andreeva is now the fourth-youngest player in the Open Era to claim her maiden women's singles title at Roland Garros, older only than Seles (1990), Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (1989) and Steffi Graf (1987).
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Dream!
Roland-Garros dream: achieved ✨#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/cYyLnF9DVk— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2026