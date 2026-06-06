Teenager Mirra Andreeva wins the 2026 French Open title: Stats

Records

Andreeva makes these records

As per Opta, in the Open Era, only Iga Swiatek (2024 and 2020) and Steffi Graf (1988) have dropped less games than Andreeva (17 in 2026) in the second week (from R16) en route to Roland Garros title. Andreeva is the third-youngest women's singles Grand Slam champion in 2000s, older only than Maria Sharapova in Wimbledon 2004 and Emma Raducanu in US Open 2021.