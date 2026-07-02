Wimbledon 2026: Barbora Krejcikova stuns Mirra Andreeva in 3-set thriller
What's the story
In a battle of Grand Slam champions, Barbora Krejcikova stunned fifth seed Mirra Andreeva in a thrilling three-set match at Wimbledon. The former champion came back from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 after 2 hours and 46 minutes of play. Krejcikova will now face her compatriot Nikola Bartunkova in the third round. Here's m
Match details
Andreeva takes the 1st set
The match was a rematch of their previous encounter in Wimbledon's second round, where Andreeva had won. However, this time it was Krejcikova who emerged victorious, marking her second win in five attempts against Andreeva. The first set saw both players break each other's serves before Andreeva took the lead with a break at 5-3 and won it 6-4.
Turnaround
Krejcikova fights back to take 2nd set
The second set initially favored Krejcikova until she broke back at a crucial moment. However, Krejcikova held her serve and nearly broke Andreeva's to force a decider. She found her rhythm on serve in this set, winning an impressive 80% of her first service points. The match was evenly poised with both players showing their skills and determination on the court.
Final moments
A hard-fought battle ends with Krejcikova's victory
In the third set, Andreeva's frustrations began to show as she mishit a shot and threw her racquet lightly on the ground. Despite these setbacks, she saved all six match points in a crucial game. However, Krejcikova eventually emerged victorious with some help from a net cord on her seventh match point. The win was a hard-fought battle for both players but ultimately went in favor of the former champion.
Twitter Post
Fight!
FIGHTING UNTIL THE VERY END! 🔥@BKrejcikova battles past Roland Garros champion Andreeva to book her place in the next round! #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/obqS8Bnw15— wta (@WTA) July 1, 2026
Information
A look at the match stats
Krejcikova fired 9 aces with Andreeva managing 5. In terms of double faults, both players committed 4 each. Krejcikova converted 5/12 break points. She clocked 35 winners compared to Andreeva's's 32. In terms of unforced errors, Krejcikova made 49 compared to Andreeva's 33.
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51-21 win-loss record at Grand Slams
With this result over Andreeva, Krejcikova has raced to a 17-4 win-loss record at Wimbledon. She won the 2024 Wimbledon title. Overall at Grand Slams, she is now 51-21 in terms of win-loss record. Krejcikova is a two-time Grand Slam winner.