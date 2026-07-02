Wimbledon 2026: Barbora Krejcikova stuns Mirra Andreeva in 3-set thriller

Final moments

A hard-fought battle ends with Krejcikova's victory

In the third set, Andreeva's frustrations began to show as she mishit a shot and threw her racquet lightly on the ground. Despite these setbacks, she saved all six match points in a crucial game. However, Krejcikova eventually emerged victorious with some help from a net cord on her seventh match point. The win was a hard-fought battle for both players but ultimately went in favor of the former champion.