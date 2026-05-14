Andrew Flintoff set to be announced as Sydney Thunder coach

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is set to be announced as the new coach of Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) . The news was first reported by Code Sports, and it comes after a coaching search following Trevor Bayliss's departure from the club. Bayliss, who led England to their 2019 ODI World Cup victory, spent five years with Thunder but left after disappointing finishes in recent seasons.

Coaching background Coaching experience of Flintoff Flintoff has been the coach of England Lions, the country's A side, for the past year. He even took charge on the Australia tour, which coincided with the Ashes tour. However, his only franchise coaching experience was with Northern Superchargers in The Hundred for two seasons (2024-2025). Despite not agreeing to terms with Sunrisers Leeds for 2026, he led Superchargers to fourth and third-place finishes in his two seasons at the helm.

Playing history His stint with Brisbane Heat Flintoff has also played in the BBL, having represented Brisbane Heat in the 2014-15 season. He only played seven matches with the Heat, but they were his last professional games in a career that spanned nearly two decades. This playing experience could prove invaluable as he takes on his first overseas franchise coaching role with the Thunder.

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