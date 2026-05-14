LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Andrew Flintoff set to be announced as Sydney Thunder coach
Andrew Flintoff set to be announced as Sydney Thunder coach
Flintoff will replace Trevor Bayliss at Thunder

Andrew Flintoff set to be announced as Sydney Thunder coach

By Parth Dhall
May 14, 2026
10:45 am
What's the story

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is set to be announced as the new coach of Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). The news was first reported by Code Sports, and it comes after a coaching search following Trevor Bayliss's departure from the club. Bayliss, who led England to their 2019 ODI World Cup victory, spent five years with Thunder but left after disappointing finishes in recent seasons.

Coaching background

Coaching experience of Flintoff

Flintoff has been the coach of England Lions, the country's A side, for the past year. He even took charge on the Australia tour, which coincided with the Ashes tour. However, his only franchise coaching experience was with Northern Superchargers in The Hundred for two seasons (2024-2025). Despite not agreeing to terms with Sunrisers Leeds for 2026, he led Superchargers to fourth and third-place finishes in his two seasons at the helm.

Playing history

His stint with Brisbane Heat

Flintoff has also played in the BBL, having represented Brisbane Heat in the 2014-15 season. He only played seven matches with the Heat, but they were his last professional games in a career that spanned nearly two decades. This playing experience could prove invaluable as he takes on his first overseas franchise coaching role with the Thunder.

Advertisement

Team leadership

Decision on Warner's future as captain

Flintoff's appointment as Thunder's new coach will be confirmed shortly. One of his first tasks will be to decide on the future of David Warner as team captain after he was charged with drink driving in April. Warner is likely to plead guilty when his case returns to court on June 24. This decision could have a major impact on Thunder's performance in the upcoming BBL season.

Advertisement