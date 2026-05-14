Andrew Flintoff set to be announced as Sydney Thunder coach
What's the story
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is set to be announced as the new coach of Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). The news was first reported by Code Sports, and it comes after a coaching search following Trevor Bayliss's departure from the club. Bayliss, who led England to their 2019 ODI World Cup victory, spent five years with Thunder but left after disappointing finishes in recent seasons.
Coaching background
Coaching experience of Flintoff
Flintoff has been the coach of England Lions, the country's A side, for the past year. He even took charge on the Australia tour, which coincided with the Ashes tour. However, his only franchise coaching experience was with Northern Superchargers in The Hundred for two seasons (2024-2025). Despite not agreeing to terms with Sunrisers Leeds for 2026, he led Superchargers to fourth and third-place finishes in his two seasons at the helm.
Playing history
His stint with Brisbane Heat
Flintoff has also played in the BBL, having represented Brisbane Heat in the 2014-15 season. He only played seven matches with the Heat, but they were his last professional games in a career that spanned nearly two decades. This playing experience could prove invaluable as he takes on his first overseas franchise coaching role with the Thunder.
Team leadership
Decision on Warner's future as captain
Flintoff's appointment as Thunder's new coach will be confirmed shortly. One of his first tasks will be to decide on the future of David Warner as team captain after he was charged with drink driving in April. Warner is likely to plead guilty when his case returns to court on June 24. This decision could have a major impact on Thunder's performance in the upcoming BBL season.