MLC 2026: Who is USA's record-breaker Andries Gous?

Chasing 267, WAF lost Mitchell Owen and Rachin Ravindra within two overs.

This was followed by an extraordinary third-wicket partnership between Gous and Smith.

The duo added a whopping 241 runs off just 89 balls, the joint second-biggest partnership for any wicket in all T20s.

Gous scored a blistering 132 off just 51 balls while Smith anchored the innings with an unbeaten 110.