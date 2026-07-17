Will Andy Flower apply for England's head coach role (Tests)?
What's the story
Former England head coach Andy Flower has confirmed that he will not be applying for the role of head coach for the England Test team. The decision comes after a series of discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), including one with Rob Key, managing director of men's cricket. Flower currently serves as the head coach for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL and London Spirit in The Hundred tournament.
Coaching journey
Flower's impressive coaching resume
Flower, who served as England's head coach from 2009 to 2014, led the team to multiple Ashes victories and a tour win in India.
He has also had a successful stint on the T20 franchise circuit, winning consecutive IPL titles with RCB.
Despite being seen as a strong contender for Brendon McCullum's replacement after his departure from the Test role, Flower has opted to stick with his current teams.
Dual roles
Flower on combining Test and IPL roles
When asked about the possibility of combining the Test role with IPL coaching, Flower expressed doubts.
He said he wouldn't have been able to do both jobs, especially since the IPL takes place during the first few months of the English summer.
"Yes, I have spoken with the ECB. We're all aware of the vacancy for the head coach job of the England national team, and I have spoken with Rob [Key] and the ECB on that topic," he explained at Spirit's media day.
"The bottom line for me is that I'm very happy in the work that I'm doing at the moment... I'm really comfortable with what I'm doing. I have [ruled myself out], yes.
Statement
Flower recalls his time with England
Flower termed his previous stint as England's Test coach 'amazing.'
"I've worked with England before and I had an amazing time when I had the privilege to be England head coach and represent England as one of their leaders a number of years ago, and I remember those years really fondly, and it would be a privilege for me or anyone else to be the Test coach."
McCullum's sacking
McCullum sacked as England's Test coach
Notably, McCullum was sacked from his red-ball responsibilities, following a recent 2-1 defeat against New Zealand and a 4-1 Ashes loss earlier this year.
He will remain as England's limited-overs coach. Meanwhile, the aforementioned NZ series also marked Ben Stokes's final international appearance.
The ECB is looking to fill the positions of a new Test head coach and Stokes's successor as captain in time for a three-Test series against Pakistan, starting August 19.